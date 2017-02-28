When you cross the threshold from homebrew shop Portland U-Brew to the Unicorn Brewing Pub, it might feel like you accidentally wandered into the owner's den. And it's not just because Mikka, the shaggy little black dog, has free run of the place. A guitar sits propped in a stand waiting for a player, and the exposed kitchen looks more single-family home than industrial restaurant. All patrons seem to be regulars. Located next to the professional equipment on the lower level of the building are kettles for anyone from the public who's reserved a beer-making session overseen by a brewer. You can sneak a peek of the action below through a large opening in the pub's floor surrounded by white lattice, its corner posts crowned by crazed-looking unicorn masks. Brewer Jason Webb seems just as excited to help people take home their own concoctions as he is to craft his own, proudly pointing to a file cabinet so stuffed full of visitors' recipes one of its doors won't close. As for Unicorn's offerings on one visit, an English Strong had a boozy nose along with caramel undertones and hints of nuttiness. The Double IPA, with superior balance between malt and hops, outperformed the Azacca IPA, which was oddly sweet, and the saison could've used more of the style's signature spice. Don't sleep on the happy hour: You can get a large pretzel with mustard, French bread pizza, two cheeseburger sliders and mini pepperoni slices all for $10.