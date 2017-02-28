What, exactly, does one do with an old convenience store? You ditch the nonessential things like chips and candy and replace everything in the wraparound coolers with as much beer as you can fit. Uptown Market has been filling a void in the West Hills beer market since 2011. With the addition of its very own brewing system in 2014, it became Beaverton's only brewery (Golden Valley makes its Beav beer in McMinnville) and a one-stop shop for suburban beer drinkers—a role it's reprised with the 36 taps at its newer Lake Oswego location. In addition to the huge selection of bottled beer, the Beaverton bottle shop and taproom has a total of 30 handles with its own beer on at least eight. The in-house brews range from a very average IPA to the more exotic Inta Mate tea beer brewed with yerba mate. If you're into trying new things, Uptown hosts tap takeovers almost every Thursday.