If you've not braved the treacherous five-mile journey to check out Vancouver's exploding beer scene, Victor-23 is probably what you picture. Named for the airplane route between Portland and Seattle, this clean, bright space just east of downtown has shiny chrome barstools, TVs showing sports and plenty of cider options for the casual glutenphobe in your social circle. Most Vancouver breweries aren't actually like this—go to Loowit, Trusty or Heavy Metal for a more #authentic experience—but this is the exception that proves the rule. Beers here are ultra-traditional—two very standard IPAs and an amber with crystal malt—and forgettable. The most interesting of the lot is a brown ale made with maple syrup, which unfortunately ended up a little cloying.