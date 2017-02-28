Kennedy School has four acres for you to explore with beer, wine or spirit in hand—which just might finally give you the courage to look at all of the terrifying paintings of dour, dead-eyed children lining the long corridors. You know what to expect from McMenamins' standard beers: Ruby got you into craft to begin with, and when you eventually graduated to Terminator, it was like the first time you enjoyed black coffee without cream or sugar.