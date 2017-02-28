We've been rooting hard for Wolves & People. Last year's guide featured a listing on the spot even though it wasn't yet open, complete with a photo essay on "the most hotly anticipated new brewery of the year." It hasn't quite delivered yet. We haven't had any bad beer from the old barn on Christian DeBenedetti's family farm, but we haven't had any wows, either, as the flavors in beers like a truffle stout and plum saison with Brettanomyces tend to be very subtle, while the Solstice saison has a salinity that begs for a bitter or herbal note to offset it. Wolves & People isn't an easy get, either. Though it occasionally pops up around town in bottles or on draft, if you want to try the full lineup, you'll need to drive down to Newberg. There are no taster trays or seating and no minors are allowed inside. Food was also unavailable on our visit—they host the people behind the notoriously flaky Viking Soul Food cart, which has been closing during posted hours for nearly a decade now. It is a beautiful location and they make some very nice beers, but our elevated expectations haven't yet been met.