Two longstanding festivals that highlight Oregon's longstanding love of the British brewing tradition return this week, with the Lucky Lab pouring 70 barleywines, and Rogue's East Side Pub tapping over 40 cask ales.
Those looking for some more modern flavors can head to tap takeovers from two of the West Coast's most exciting breweries, including the opportunity to taste some of the rarest wild yeast-fermented brews from always excellent Hood River outfit pFriem.
Want some other ideas? Be sure to check out the latest edition of our annual Beer Guide, which dropped at select locations around the city this week.
Thursday, March 2
pFriem Brewing Night
pFriem Family Brewers brings some of its rarest pours to the den of beer geeks this Thursday night, with special brettanomyces fermented creations, alongside a congac barrel aged version of its famed Belgian dark strong that a little birdie told us is to die for. The BeerMongers, 1125 SE Division St. 5-11 pm. Free.
St. Archer Welcome Party
Some of Southern California's most sought after suds have started making their way to the Rose City, a fact that will be celebrated with a tap takeover at Tin Bucket tonight. As expected of a San Diego spot like St. Archer, everything comes with a healthy dose of hops, from pilsners to IPAs. Tin Bucket, 3520 N Williams Ave. 5 pm. Free.
Friday, March 3
Lucky Lab Barleywine Festival
For two decades, the Lucky Lab has been assembling a wide selection of barleywines as part of this annual hard-on-the-liver festival. This year the 20 rotating taps will run through 70 selections from around the world, a volume of thick, sticky beer that will make your head spin in more ways than one. Lucky Labrador Beer Hall, 1945 NW Quimby St. 12-10 pm March 3-4. $15 for a glass and 4 tasting tokens.
Stay Puft Crowler Release
Great Notion releases 32oz cans of its marshmallow stout this Friday, made with 50 lbs of hand toasted mallows, including some that were cherrywood smoked for that real campfire taste. Great Notion Brewing and Barrel House, 2204 NE Alberta St #101. 12 pm. Free.
Saturday, March 4
Firkin Fest
40 breweries show off their best cask conditioned ales as part of Rogue's tenth annual Firkin Fest, a celebration of the warm and lightly carbonated beers of England. Special selections from The Commons, Baerlic, and Laurelwood give fans of UK-style ale much to look forward to. Rogue Eastside Pub & Pilot Brewery, 928 SE 9th Ave. 11 am-6 pm. $10.
