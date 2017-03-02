For two decades, the Lucky Lab has been assembling a wide selection of barleywines as part of this annual hard-on-the-liver festival. This year the 20 rotating taps will run through 70 selections from around the world, a volume of thick, sticky beer that will make your head spin in more ways than one. Lucky Labrador Beer Hall, 1945 NW Quimby St. 12-10 pm March 3-4. $15 for a glass and 4 tasting tokens.