707 Portway Ave., No, 101, Hood River, 541-321-0490, pfriembeer.com.
Arguably the best overall brewery in the state, Hood River's bustling pFriem Family Brewers sits on the shores of the wind-whipped Columbia.
Start with the beer. Josh Pfriem and his crew routinely feature world-class options in every style, from a toasty Belgian Strong Dark to juicy IPA. Looking for an ultra-clean Pilsner? Got that. Prefer a Cognac-barrel-aged Belgian? No problem. Flanders Red? They've got that, too. Heck, they even do a great pumpkin beer, when the season comes.
And then there's the view. There's almost always something interesting happening on or around the river, especially in the summer when the windsurfers are out in full force. In the cooler months, step out onto the patio and enjoy the fire pit.
The bright, open and woody pub has a Belgian-influenced food menu that pairs well with the beers. There's something for nearly everyone, from a housemade veggie burger to spaetzle to moules frites.
You're only an hour from home, but there's no shame in bringing back a box of bottles. A lot of the Belgian styles are actually intended to be served from glass.
