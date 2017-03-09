A baker's dozen is 13, because it's such good luck—and so the BD fest will pair up 13 local-made coffee beers and 13 doughnuts from 13 bakers around town. And you get to try all of them for a mere $27 ($30 at the door), and then lay out on your couch, stuffed with dough but wired on coffee. There will be two sessions: one starting at 10 am, and one starting at 2 pm. Culmination Brewing, 2117 NE Oregon St. 10 am and 2 pm. $27-30.