Greet the Spring with fresh tastes of beers local and beyond this week, courtesy of two California-pouring tap takeovers, and an assortment of the world's best Franco Belgian ales.
If you're looking for a bigger boost, check out the Coffee Beer and Doughnut Festival — it's sure to put a sugar and caffeine-induced skip in your step… and a nap later in your afternoon.
Thursday, March 9
Modern Times Madness
San Diego's Modern Times hosts tap takeovers at virtually every important beer bar in town this week, but we suggest dronwing your SoCal sorrows at Tin Bucket, the recent winner of our beer buyer challenge. Grab a pint of Arch Rock's Gold Beach Lager between pints of coffee beer or citra-hopped IPA for a mix of North and South. Tin Bucket, 3520 N Williams Ave. 5 pm. Free.
Saturday, March 11
Baker's Dozen Coffee Beer and Doughnut Festival
A baker's dozen is 13, because it's such good luck—and so the BD fest will pair up 13 local-made coffee beers and 13 doughnuts from 13 bakers around town. And you get to try all of them for a mere $27 ($30 at the door), and then lay out on your couch, stuffed with dough but wired on coffee. There will be two sessions: one starting at 10 am, and one starting at 2 pm. Culmination Brewing, 2117 NE Oregon St. 10 am and 2 pm. $27-30.
Belching Beaver Tasting
Vista, CA's Belching Beaver is known for their sticky peanut butter milk stout, but you'll also find pours of several other great beers at McMenamins' NW Portland bottle shop this afternoon, including fresh pours of its fruity Hop Highway IPA. McMenamins 23rd Ave Bottle Shop, 2290 NW Thurman St. 2 pm. Free.
Sunday, March 12
Saison's Greetings
Bazi's fourth annual Saison's Greetings helps your palate spring ahead, by way of the frothy yeast-driven flavors inside saisons (and one cider) from the world's finest breweries. Pours from Upright Brewing and The Commons will be joined by rare sips of freshly dry hopped Dupont, and the only non-saison selection is a tasty farmhouse cider from Baird and Deward. Yum. Bazi Bierbrasserie, 1522 SE 32nd Ave. 11 am. Free.
New Avenues for Youth Benefit
New Avenues for Youth gets a piece of the pints from this N Williams hotspot, so finish your weekend of suds here with a pour of something special (and expensive). Heck, grab something fresh from the cooler on your way out for double trouble — charitable drinking is where it's at. Tin Bucket, 3520 N Williams Ave. 12 pm. Free.
