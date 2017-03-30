If you've been itching to get your lips on critically acclaimed farmhouse ales from De Garde, Logsdon and Wolves & People but can't justify driving from one small town to the next to find the funk, then this is the fest for you. Portland's own Upright Brewing will be on site celebrating its 8th anniversary, which mean you don't have to wait for the next Blazers game to reliably get a crack at tasting the wild brew they're working on in their basement hideaway. Saraveza, 1004 N Killingsworth Ave. $25. 11 am- 9pm April 1, 11 am-6 pm April 2.