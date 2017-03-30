If you like sour and funky flavors, this is a fantastic week to be a beer drinker in Portland.
Between fresh batches of Logsdon Farmhouse Ales' Oregon Beer Award-winning Peche 'n Brett, a tap takeover from Seattle's most-hyped mixed-fermentation brewery, and the two-day Farmhouse and Wild Ale Festival at Saraveza, there are literally dozens of beers with world class funk to try over the next four days.
Looking for something a little more hoppy? Be sure to check out fantastic IPA releases from Great Notion and California's Noble Ale Works while they're still fresh.
Thursday, March 30
Nobility Imperial IPA Release
A fresh keg of Noble Ale Works' 2016 Great American Beer Festival-winning imperial IPA taps tonight at SE Foster's beloved house of hops. Since 2009, the shining star brewery has been forging new ground in the world of big, hoppy ales—making beers with an extremely light body and absolutely massive fruity flavors that stand out even in the smog of excellent hoppy ales brewed in Southern California. N.W.I.P.A. 6350 SE Foster Rd. 6 pm. Free.
Logsdon Peche 'n Brett Release
The latest batch of Hood River's Oregon Beer Awards-winning peach ale taps tonight on Division St., along with a few other special creations. Full of earthy funk and spicy yeast character, the fresh batch of Peche 'n Brett should showcase an extremely vibrant stone fruit flavor when fresh, fading into a gorgeous peach-tinged saison as time passes. Grab one for now and one for later, and don't buy the smaller 375 ml bottles — trust us, you'll regret it. Imperial Bottle Shop and Taproom, 3090 SE Division St. 5 pm. Free.
Friday, March 31
Holy Mountain Tap Takeover
Seattle's hottest new doom metal-inspired brewery is finally bringing their mixed-fermentation, barrel-aged farmhouses down the freeway to the hesher beer bros of Portland. Sipping on new classics like Crystal Ship Saison and Midnight Still Imperial Stout in a man cave with Steve Miller Band on the stereo may not be what brewmasters Colin Lefensty and Mike Murphy had in mind as the ideal tasting environment, but the beer speaks for itself. The Beermongers, 1125 SE Division St. 6 pm. Free.
Ripe IPA Crowler Release
Beer traders will converge on Oregon's most-hyped brewer of hazy New England-style IPAs at precisely noon this Friday, grabbing up two growlers of the latest batch of citra-stuffed Ripe—one to ship to an overzealous non-regional taster in return for something dramatically more rare, one to savor with a fellow nerd as soon as possible. Normal people, well they'll just walk in after work to grab some fresh beer for the weekend and discover Ripe available to go. One good beer, two different strokes. Great Notion Brewing, 2204 NE Alberta St., #101. 12 pm. Free.
Saturday, April 1
Farmhouse and Wild Ale Festival
If you've been itching to get your lips on critically acclaimed farmhouse ales from De Garde, Logsdon and Wolves & People but can't justify driving from one small town to the next to find the funk, then this is the fest for you. Portland's own Upright Brewing will be on site celebrating its 8th anniversary, which mean you don't have to wait for the next Blazers game to reliably get a crack at tasting the wild brew they're working on in their basement hideaway. Saraveza, 1004 N Killingsworth Ave. $25. 11 am- 9pm April 1, 11 am-6 pm April 2.
