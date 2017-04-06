As we all get older, so do our favorite beer institutions.
Two of Portland's most iconic educational organizations—one by way of tours, the other by way of bottle and tap lists—celebrate anniversaries this week, with special beers and events to wrap your tongue around.
There's also fresh opportunities to taste new and exciting sour ales and hoppy ciders, as the bright tangy flavors of of Spring slowly beat down the cool, dark, beers of winter.
Thursday, April 6
Brewvana 6th Anniversary
The people with the beer bus are holding still for a second at the new triple-decker Slabtown Breakside brewpub now home to an excellent hazy IPA. This means, for the most part, lots of beer, a photo booth they swear is infamous, and live ice-sculpture carving. What's beer without chainsaws? Breakside Slabtown, 1570 NW 22nd Ave. 5 pm. Free.
Friday, April 7
Mini Puckerfest Kickoff
Belmont Station kicks off a small festival of sour with special releases from Cascade and Flat Tail. It's a solid pairing, with the former brewery known for tart lactic ales, and the latter known for its excellent use of funky brettanomyces. We imagine that some glass-based blending may take advantage of the strengths of each, but mix and match at your own risk. Belmont Station, 4500 SE Stark St. 5 pm. Free.
Deschutes Collage 2 Celebration
Deschutes and Hair of the Dog join forces with Higgins and Moonstruck chocolate for a positively decadent beer dinner, in celebration of their second Collage beer. A five course affair that features beer pairings like Doggie Claws barleywine with spent grain beef tartare, there will be plenty to rave about at this one—if you can stomach the price tag, and the cost of an Uber ride home. Loyal Legion Pub, 710 SE 6th Ave. 6:30 pm. $65.
Saturday, April 8
4th Annual Hopped Cider Fest
Reverend Nat's, Portland's original home to the many variegated possibilities of hopped cider, will host a festival devoted to at least 36 of the many variegated possibilities of hopped cider, from all over the country. Go figure! Reverend Nat's Cidery & Public Taproom, 1813 NE 2nd Ave. 12 pm. $25 for a glass and 7 tasting tokens.
April Sours
Both days this weekend, Hoplandia on North Interstate will fill its taps—16 of them at a time—with sour after sour, whether the excellent Sur Amarillo from To Ol, De Garde's new Petit Blanc, Cascade's Sang du Chêne, or Lost Abbey's Cuvee de Tomme. It's not a wealth of obscurities, but it's a nice collection. No tix, just show up and drink. Hoplandia Beer, 8600 N Ivanhoe St. Free.
Monday, April 10
Bell's Belmont Station 20th Anniversary Ale Release
A special draft-only beer made in Michigan on Bell's original brew rig, Bell's Belmont Station 20th Anniversary Ale—an IPA made with all NW-grown hops—will tap at noon, as part of the beer bar's 20-day-long anniversary celebration. Belmont Station, 4500 SE Stark St. 12 pm. Free.
Comments