Belmont Station kicks off a small festival of sour with special releases from Cascade and Flat Tail. It's a solid pairing, with the former brewery known for tart lactic ales, and the latter known for its excellent use of funky brettanomyces. We imagine that some glass-based blending may take advantage of the strengths of each, but mix and match at your own risk. Belmont Station, 4500 SE Stark St. 5 pm. Free.