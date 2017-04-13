Over the past several years, boutique distributor TK has been working with acclaimed British Columbia brewery Driftwood to get their beers to Portland, and at last he has succeeded. As such, a smattering of the brewery's best beers will make a special appearance at The BeerMongers tonight, including their Fat Tug IPA, New Growth pale ale, and Farm Hand saison, each among the rarest pours in town. We're sure if you call the brewery, they'd apologize. The BeerMongers, 1125 SE Division St. 6 pm. Free.