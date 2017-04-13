Who cares about eggs—if you like hard to find beers, this is a great week to go hunting.
Many of the West Coast's best dark ales make appearances at Belmont Station, some of the region's smallest breweries pour at the convention center, a special two-keg collaboration hits a single tap on Lombard, a new-to-Oregon brewery from Canada makes one of its first ever draft appearances on Division, and the first ever keg of a Californian tax-themed lager will pour in Montavilla.
Fill a big basket with pretzels for the Lyft rides between spots.
Thursday, April 13
Bigger, Badder, Blacker
A five day celebration of big dark beers hits the taps this week at Belmont Station, with special brewery-themed evenings that will see pours from Epic Brewing, Deschutes, and a host of other fantastic brewers of heavy-sipping ales and lagers. Look for special tastings like vertical flights of the Black Butte anniversary ale, as well as tasty and rare pints of Firestone Walker's coffee-infused Parabola barrel-aged imperial stout. Just be sure to get some food in you first. Belmont Station, 4500 SE Stark St. 4-8 pm, April 12-15.
Friday, April 14
Spring Beer and Wine Fest
Every year, some of the newest and smallest breweries in Oregon pour their brews at the Oregon Convention Center—including, this year, British Columbia's Driftwood, Michigan's Founders, and the spruce beer from tiny Wolf Tree. Also available? The excellent whiskies of Eastern Oregon's Stein, and a whole host of wineries you probably haven't tried. Oregon Convention Center, 777 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd. 12-10 pm April 14-15. $10-25.
Driftwood Brewery Night, Eh?
Over the past several years, boutique distributor TK has been working with acclaimed British Columbia brewery Driftwood to get their beers to Portland, and at last he has succeeded. As such, a smattering of the brewery's best beers will make a special appearance at The BeerMongers tonight, including their Fat Tug IPA, New Growth pale ale, and Farm Hand saison, each among the rarest pours in town. We're sure if you call the brewery, they'd apologize. The BeerMongers, 1125 SE Division St. 6 pm. Free.
Upright/Ruse Tap Takeover
The rarest beer of the week comes from two of Oregon's best brewers of farmhouse ales, who share a collaboration beer they call Sun Circles tonight at Lombard House. The beer, which is a 50/50 blend of light saisons aged in a wine cask with fresh nectarines and a special blend of brettanomyces, blessed only two kegs—one already poured at Saraveza's Farmhouse and Wild Ale Fest—and 48 750ml bottles. Catch it while you can. Lombard House, 7337 N Lombard St. 7 pm. Free.
Saturday, April 15
Moonlight Brewing Meet the Brewer
Roscoe's celebrates (celebrates?) tax day with a special keg of Moonlight brewing's famed black lager Death & Taxes, coming special from the folks at Columbia Distributing. A light-bodied pour with a deep black hue, the beer should spend your tax refund money—you're a beer drinker, you're getting a refund, no?—as well as any. Roscoe's, 8105 SE Stark St. 5 pm. Free.
Monday, April 17
Beer Besties!
Three brewery sizes—little, kinda little, kinda big—won the Brewery of the Year award at the Oregon Beer Awards this February, and all three will show up to Belmont Station with crazy barrel-aged beers. The Commons apparently got hold of a Nocino barrel for their Belgian dubbel, Breakside has a barrel-aged peach sour and Baerlic has a "non-gin barrel-aged saison." Cool. Belmont Station, 4500 SE Stark St. 5 pm. Free.
Comments