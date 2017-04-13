It's never been distributed in Oregon, and this weekend is liekely your first chance to get it. That's because Driftwood joins a long line of small, unique breweries tapped by the Spring Beer & Wine Fest. The annual fest at the red-rugged Convention Center is the city's second-oldest festival, but off the radar for too many beer geeks. Actually, it's arguably the geekiest fest of the year, with a lineup that sticks to the exotic and nano—eschewing the big names that seem to come along with the jockey boxes at most fests.