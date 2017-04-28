It's may be a light week for beer events, but that's made up for by some pretty awesome included activities.
Whether you're watching beer bar regulars compete in a pinewood derby, shaving off delicious melted cheese onto a tasty pile of grilled potatoes, or raising your spirits with a special pour of and Oregon-made, Belgian-inspired ale, you're sure to have something to talk about at the water cooler come Monday.
Friday, April 28
Little Beast Takeover
Having attended the launch at OP Wurst, we can say with certainty: You should show up and drink the living hell out of the two Belgian-style offerings from Charles Porter's brand-new Portland brewery Little Beast. Fera is a lovely, slightly peppery, classic brett saison, while Bes is an earthshakingly good, slightly tart and very refreshing wheat beer. The Beermongers, 1125 SE Division St. 5 pm. Free.
Roscoe's Belgian Beer Summit
A special iteration if Roscoe's monthly beer summit will see some extremely sought after pours in Montavilla over a three day span this weekend, with a brettanomyces-laden version of The Commons' Urban Farmhouse, a rare 2013 rye tripel from De Struise, and a barrel-aged dubbel from Ecliptic–among many other exciting options. Roscoe's, 8105 SE Stark St. 2 pm-2:30 am April 28, 11 am-2:30 am April 29-30. Free.
Saturday, April 29
Pinewood Derbeer Derby
Lagunitas, NWIPA, and Saraveza join forces to host a beer-soaked pinewood derby for a cause this weekend, with teams of sud-loving racers from all around the metro area speeding 5oz wooden creations down a track. Winners get bragging rights, and to feel good about the money they've helped raise for the National Brain Tumor Society. Saraveza, 1004 N Killingsworth St. 2 pm. Free.
Comments