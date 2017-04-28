Having attended the launch at OP Wurst, we can say with certainty: You should show up and drink the living hell out of the two Belgian-style offerings from Charles Porter's brand-new Portland brewery Little Beast. Fera is a lovely, slightly peppery, classic brett saison, while Bes is an earthshakingly good, slightly tart and very refreshing wheat beer. The Beermongers, 1125 SE Division St. 5 pm. Free.