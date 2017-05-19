Baerlic has quietly been brewing some of the best beers in town for some time now, having won the Small Brewery of the Year at this year's Oregon Beer Awards. Tonight, the brewery combines two of its medal-winning abilities — wood aging and careful use of dark malts — as part of its latest release. The Black Grove stout promises to be a thick and delicately balanced, as are an extraordinary number of the brewery's beers in general. Baerlic Brewing, 2235 SE 11th Ave. 2 pm. Free.