Whether you're a warm-weather purist who is switching to Belgian ales, cider, and tart and refreshing Goses for the summer, or you're a contrarian who drinks dark in summer and light in winter, there's a good selection of inspiring beers for all this holiday weekend.
The best part? Small, cozy celebrations dominate the calendar this weekend, allowing you to avoid crowds on a three-day vacation which is normally chock full of them.
Friday, May 26
Bazi Bierbrasserie Turns Six
Portland's best Belgian ale apothecary celebrates six years in business with four collaboration beers brewed with owner Hilda Stevens. Two Belgian collabs from Hofbrouwerijke and Huyghe join a barrel-aged and standard quad from Upright Brewing, in what should be a very exciting tasting tray. Other special ales will be on tap to round out a sunny Friday evening. Plus, there will be cake. Bazi Bierbrasserie, 1522 SE 32nd Ave. 5 pm. Free.
Fortnight of Monsters Beer Summit
Four different versions of Modern Times' acclaimed Monsters' Park imperial stout hit the taps in Lents this evening, with the deep velvety ale come in barrel-aged varieties flavored with everything from coconut and chocolate to coffee and vanilla. Roscoe's, 8105 SE Stark St. 5 pm. Free.
Baerlic Lightweight IIPA Release
Baerlic launches bottles of its latest heavily hopped ale tonight, an 8.5% ABV behemoth with over five and half pounds of the good stuff per barrel. The brewery promises deep resinous pine and dank stone fruit, in addition to just the right amount of alcohol sweetness. Baerlic Brewing Co., 2235 SE 11th Ave. 2-10 pm. Free.
Saturday, May 27
City of Goses
30 salty, sour ales important from Stumptown to Saxony hit the taps at the Labrewatory this sunny Saturday, a motherload of German-influenced ales that pairs perfectly with the change of season. Whether sipping on classic pale interpretations, or a massive variety of fruit-infused selections, there should be something for everyone who is searching for refreshment on this simmering pre-summer weekend. Labrewatory, 670 N Russell St. 1-9 pm May 27-28. $15 Advance, $20 at the gate.
Sidra! Sidra! Sidra!
Reverend Nat West releases the latest in a series of loving homages to Old World ciders this evening, tapping kegs and bottles of Sidra Bravo — a Spanish-inspired quaff which the man himself describes as "Graduate level." Five US-Made Spanish-style ciders will be on tap, as will five imported from the Asturian motherland. Reverend Nat's Hard Cider, 1813 NE 2nd Ave. 4-10 pm. Free entry, $25 for a glass and seven tasting tokens.
Comments