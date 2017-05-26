30 salty, sour ales important from Stumptown to Saxony hit the taps at the Labrewatory this sunny Saturday, a motherload of German-influenced ales that pairs perfectly with the change of season. Whether sipping on classic pale interpretations, or a massive variety of fruit-infused selections, there should be something for everyone who is searching for refreshment on this simmering pre-summer weekend. Labrewatory, 670 N Russell St. 1-9 pm May 27-28. $15 Advance, $20 at the gate.