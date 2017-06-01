The calm before the Portland Beer Week storm includes a few interesting waves of beer, including a heinously delicious set of Belgian ales from all over the region, as well as a tasty birthday bash at Southeast Portland's most popular den of beer geekery.
Those looking to get a little more out-there are encouraged to try six experimental-hop versions of a Base Camp lager along with hop researchers, or to trek to the Pearl District for an assortment of premium pints.
Thursday, June 1
Day of Self-Indulgence
The Mongers know how to celebrate a staff birthday in style: With Ranch Pizza, and a dozen or so of the best beers you'll drink all season. From 2014 Tilquin Gueze to two year aged Alaskan Smoked Porter, there'll be a heck of a lot of glasses full of the good shit tonight. The BeerMongers, 1125 SE Division St. 4 pm. Free.
Friday, June 2
Cheers to Belgian Beers
Several months ago, 82 breweries—from 13 Virtues to Zoiglhaus—threw darts to determine the color and strength of their entry to this year's Cheers to Belgian Beers, the popular annual event which centers around a single one of the country's expressive yeast strains. This year's competitors employed Imperial Organic Yeast's Gnome, a fruity and versatile top-fermenter that was first isolated from the famed Achouffe brewery. North Warehouse, 723 N Tillamook St. 1-9 pm June 2, 12-8 pm June 3. Free admission, $20 for a glass and 8 drink tickets.
Saturday, June 3
Pints In The Pearl
For the second year, the Pearl District business association sees fit to highlight the neighborhood's smattering of craft breweries, getting a head-scratching number of locals to pay $25 for a commemorative glass and two full pours of beers that are made within walking distance of its very grounds. If you're trying to impress the business bros, we suggest you hoof it between Fat Heads, 10 Barrel, and Deschutes, where you can spend the same money on five full pours—we humbly suggest two at Fat Heads and 10 Barrel, and one at Deschutes. NW 13th Ave. 12- 9 pm. $25 for a pint glass and two fills.
Protohop Festival
Six single-hop versions of Base Camp's Hop in the Pool lager made with experimental varietals hit taps today, giving beer nerds a glimpse into the future of floral, earthy, and citrusy flavors. Brewers, hop growers, and researchers from Oregon State University's hop cultivation lab will be on hand to spread some knowledge and taste the beers. $12 gets you a 4oz pour of each and a glass of either a normal Hop in the Pool or a Moon Dog dark lager. Base Camp Brewing Company, 930 SE Oak St. 3 pm. $12 for a glass and four 4 oz pours.
