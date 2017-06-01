For the second year, the Pearl District business association sees fit to highlight the neighborhood's smattering of craft breweries, getting a head-scratching number of locals to pay $25 for a commemorative glass and two full pours of beers that are made within walking distance of its very grounds. If you're trying to impress the business bros, we suggest you hoof it between Fat Heads, 10 Barrel, and Deschutes, where you can spend the same money on five full pours—we humbly suggest two at Fat Heads and 10 Barrel, and one at Deschutes. NW 13th Ave. 12- 9 pm. $25 for a pint glass and two fills.