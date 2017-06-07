The regions best new breweries (including one that was supposed to be open this time last year) peddle their wares at the city's best beer bar tonight, aiming to capture nerdy audiences from their very first taste. Given some recent tasting experiences at many of this year's names, we can say with confidence that 2017's list is a great one, with fresh pours from Reach Break, and Little Beast brewing that will surely wet your appetite for great new ale imprints. Bailey's Taproom, 213 SW Broadway. 5 pm. Free.