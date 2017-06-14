Wednesday, June 14
Pink Boots Tap Takeover
Hey, you know that one beer event that lasts all year, where all the brewers are big, beardy dudes and so are 90 percent of the people in the room? Well, this is the opposite of that—lady brewers, lady distributors and a ton of good beer. Civic Ballroom, 621 SW 19th Ave. 5-8 pm.
Thursday, June 15
Masters of IPA III
Fourteen of the freshest, fruitiest IPAs in the West battle it out for the third time at Ecliptic brewing, with hoppy creations from acclaimed breweries like Breakside, Great Notion, Block 15, Fort George, and Barley Brown’s battling for their place in your tasting glass. Ecliptic Brewing, 825 N Cook St. 4-9 pm. $10 for a glass and 3 drink tickets.
Friday, June 16
Cider Summit Portland
The biggest cider fest in the region will pour out craploads of cider for the beginning of cider week, which is also the second leg of beer week. A ton of ciders, 150 in all, will be pouring. Among the options, make sure to get the 1763 from Cider Riot, the limited release from Salem’s 1859 and the sidra from Rhode Island’s Ciders of Spain. Fields Neighborhood Park, NW 10th Ave. and Overton St., $35-$40.
Saturday, June 17
Portland Beer and Cheese Fest
Portland cheese king Steve Jones joins forces with some of the best breweries in the region to pair 10 Cascadia-made cheeses with 10 local beers, a gluttonous affair that also features artisan charcuterie and chocolate. Culmination Brewing, 2117 NE Oregon St. 1-4 pm. $35.
Rye Beer Fest
The sixth annual Rye Beer Fest moves into the country, with over 20 beers made with rustic rye making their way to Happy Valley. Those who make the trek will be rewarded with earthy, full-bodied ales and lagers, and the knowledge that their drinking quest is benefitting the fine folks at New Avenues for Youth. Happy Valley Station, 13511 SE 145th Ave, Happy Valley. 11 am-9 pm. $10 for a glass and 8 drink tickets.
Sour Solstice
Sixteen sour ales hit SE Portland’s concrete beer bunker today, including hard-to-find pours from De Garde, Ruse, Prarie Artisan Ales, and Cascade. Just don’t forget a nice Tum aperitif. Imperial Bottleshop & Taproom, 3090 SE Division St. 12 pm-12 am. Free.
Kölschfest
Five pale Cologne-brewed ales make their way to N Mississippi’s German-themed beer bar today, where they will make their way to patron’s lips in a never-ending flow of classic .2L glasses just as they would in the Fatherland. It’s a crisp, bready waterfall of ale that may drown your liver, but will surely lift your spirits. Prost!, 4237 N Mississippi Ave. 11 am-9 pm. Free.
Sunday, June 18
Snackdown
The Snackdown is the nuttiest throwdown of Portland Beer Week—and so, suitably, its last, pairing chefs and brewers together in a WWE-style main event. It’s pairing against pairing, with excellent brewery/chef pairings from Hopworks and Toro Bravo, The Commons and Lardo, and Breakside and Salt n Straw—plus trash talk on the mic and probably some scary chest hair and wigs. The Evergreen, 618 SE Alder St. 12-4 pm. $50.
