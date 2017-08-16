Thursday, August 17
Dark Thoughts CDA Release
Baerlic releases its Oregon Beer Award-winning black IPA once again this Thursday, giving fans of hoppy dark ales a properly vibrant (and dark) pour just in time for the impending solar eclipse. Baerlic Brewing Company, 2235 SE 11th Ave. 4 pm. Free.
Friday, August 18
Other Half Brewing at Roscoe’s
Brooklyn’s acclaimed Other Half Brewing shipped a massive number of kegs across the nation for a special tasting at this outer-southeast beer bar—the most varied lineup the brewery has ever had hit taps in the Beaver state. Pints worth the trek include six (six!) double IPAs, as well as a smooth helles lager. Roscoe’s, 8105 SE Stark St. 5 pm. Free.
Saturday, August 19
Brews for New Avenues
An annual charity event that benefits New Avenues For Youth, Brews for New Avenues brings some of the rarest and most sought after pours the world over to the Left Bank Annex, where normals drink from an absolutely superb taplist as deep-pocketed enthusiasts compete for the some of the most expensive bottles on earth. Left Bank Annex, 101 N Weidler St. 5-10:30 pm. $85 for VIP event from 2-5 pm with hosted beverages. $15 for 4 beer tokens and a commemorative mug.
Westmoreland/Sellwood Eclipse Brew Fest
The annual Westmoreland/Sellwood Summer Brew Fest is temporarily rebranded in honor of the eclipse this year, back for the sixth time with affordable pours, tacos, and live music—and benefitting a local dog shelter. Portland U Brew and Pub, 6237 SE Milwaukie Ave. 12-10 pm. $20 for a glass and 10 drink tickets.
