On the whole, our hazies are better than in the region that gave the style its name. I went to Boston last summer and drank everything Treehouse and Lord Hobo had around. I went to New York a few weeks ago and got what they had at LIC Beer Project and Torst. I had super-fresh Other Half poured by the owners at a party thrown by Chuck Schumer in Washington, D.C. I got a little more at Roscoe's in Montavilla last week, when Day One Distribution tapped 16 kegs of Other Half, blowing them in just a few hours. (Full disclosure: Other Half co-owner Matt Monahan is the cousin of WW staff writer Rachel Monahan).