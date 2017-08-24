Thursday, August 24
What Rough Beast Bottle Release
Style-nailing powerhouse Breakside launches onto store shelves with its first ever to-go iteration of a hazy New England-style IPA today with What Rough Beast, a beer that will available in four packs at retailers around the city. At the brewery, they also have a raffle to send someone to New England, if you want to try some NEIPA at the source—or just eat chowder catch a Red Sox game. Breakside Brewery, 1570 NW 22nd Ave. 11 am. Free.
Friday, August 25
Hazy Daze Beer Festival
26 of the freshest, haziest New England-style IPAs of the Northwest hit special taps at Lardo throughout the weekend, where they’ll be tasted alongside lobster rolls, fried clams, and chowder. Soft and juicy, these are exactly the kind of ales that might change a wine-guzzling mimosa fans mind about the whole craft beer thing. Lardo, 1212 SE Hawthorne Blvd. 5 pm.
Roscoe's Sour Beer Summit
Some of the best sour beers on the planet migrate to the taps of Montavilla’s best beer bar and cajun restaurant this weekend as part of Roscoe’s annual Sour Beer Summit. Standout breweries that will be represented in rare, mouth-puckering form include Firestone Walker, Breakside, De Garde, Upright, and Alesong, among many others. Roscoe’s, 8105 SE Stark St. 2 pm. August 25-27.
Prairie and Tin Bucket: The Bomb! Squad
Four special versions of Prairie Artisan Ales’ acclaimed Prairie Bomb! hit will pour on N Williams Ave tonight, each infused with a single ingredient (chili, vanilla, coffee, or chocolate) for easy table-side blending. Sounds like dessert. Tin Bucket, 3520 N Williams Ave. 5 pm. Free.
Saturday, August 26
Bucketful o' Bailey's
The sister event to the Tin Bucket staff’s annual Tin Lip party will see the staff of the West Side taproom coming east, and a slew of awesome beers hitting taps in their honor. Pours to seek out include a firkin of De Garde’s Kriek Premier, Upright’s MF Doom-themed Special Herbs, and Deschutes Cultivateur. Tin Bucket, 3520 N Williams Ave. 12-11 pm. Free.
Portland Beer Wars IPA Fest
30 of the best IPAs from across the west coalesce at AB Inbev’s Portland outpost this weekend, in a charity event for Join PDX that sees them competing against each other for top honors. Given Portland pub brewer Whitney Burnside’s hop saavy history, we expect some healthy competition from the horsemen, and plenty of more local beer that’s also worth trying. 10 Barrel Brewing Company, 1411 NW Flanders St. 5-10 pm. $5 for a tasting glass, $1 per tasting token.
Beaverton Craft Beer Festival
50 beers from 25 breweries tap in the suburbs this weekend, providing a perfect excuse to go visit that friend who works at Nike that never crosses the river. The Round, 12600 SE Crescent St., Beaverton. 12-8 pm. $8 for a mug, $1 per tasting ticket.
Sunday, August 27
De Garde BBQ at Interurban
North Albina's Interurban will hold a rare six-deep tap list of De Garde in Portland. The De Garde folks will be in Interurban's chalet backyard serving up Nectarine Premiere oak-barrel-aged farmhouse, a Kriek Premiere that's the same with cherries, a truly killer "Crab" hopped farmhouse collab with Tired Hands that contains no crab, and raspberry and blackberry farmhouses. Meanwhile, the grill menu will include venison tartare, a boar burger and duck confit. Whooo! Interurban, 4057 N Mississippi Ave., interurbanpdx.com. 3-9 pm.
Special Wine Extra! Chef Naomi Pomeroy at Teutonic Wines
Teutonic, a winery obsessed with hesher metal and unexpected flavors that makes it a kissing-cousin to craft beer aesthetic, will be hosting high-falutin,' Beard-Award-winnin' Beast chef Naomi Pomeroy on their Seafood Sunday series—with a mere $12 albacore dish cooked up by Pomeroy. As always at Teutonic, Rainier is also served. Teutonic Wine Company, 3303 SE 20th Ave., teutonicwines.com. 1-7 pm.
