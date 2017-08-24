Fresh hop beer season begins with a series of events to remind you just how well the Northwest can use a hop flower. From the release of Breakside’s first ever to-go NEIPA to a 26-tap festival of haze, it’s clear—pun intended—that the newer, hotter New England style is all the rage, but older-school enthusiasts will still have a solid opportunity to taste less turbid pints in the Pearl. All that, plus a few special sour pints will appear a separate events on the East side, providing an endless supply of reasons to run out for a rare, time-sensitive pour.