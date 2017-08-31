Thursday, August 31
Chill N Fill Three Year Anniversary Party: Oysters and IPA
North Lombard’s mellow growler station lights the candles on three years in business with a slew of hoppy ales from Boneyard, Buoy, Block 15 and Barley Browns, joined by an assortment of freshly shucked oysters from Nevør Shellfish Farm. Chill N Fill, 5215 N Lombard St. 5-10 pm. Free.
Baerlic Fresh Hop Hellsner Release
Baerlic releases a helles that’s been hopped with fresh Santiam flowers, a special 5-percent lager that marks the second of three fresh hop beers from the brewery in 2017. Given the fact that the brewery won the Oregon Beer Awards’ fresh hop category last year, each of this year’s releases is certainly worth a try. Baerlic Brewing, 2235 SE 11th Ave. 4 pm. Free.
Friday, September 1
The Beermongers 8th Anniversary
SE Portland’s beer nerd hideaway celebrates eight trips around the sun with five days of excellent pours and an outdoor beer garden over the weekend. Rare pours will come from acclaimed local breweries like pFriem, Block 15, and Culmination, with various worldwide heavy hitters from Cantillon, Rodenbach, and more. The BeerMongers, 1125 SE Division. 11 am-11 pm, Sept 1-5. Free.
Prost!/Falling Sky Brewery Pop-up
The second week of Prost’s late-summer brewery pop-up series will showcase the ales and lagers of Eugene’s Falling Sky Brewery, an assortment that will add some hoppy American depth to the typically all-German beer bar’s assortment of beers. Prost! Portland, 4237 N Mississippi Ave. 4 pm-close September 1, 12 pm-close, September 2. Free.
Bite of Oregon
One of the biggest and longest running food festivals in the state is now in the Rose Quarter, with wine, liquor, beer and food from all over the state. Rose Quarter, 1 N Center Ct St. biteoforegon.com. Through Sept. 4. $5-$10 for day passes, $35 for weekend passes.
