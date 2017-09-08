Thursday, September 7
Baerlic Fresh Hop Pioneer ESB Release
Baerlic releases the follow-up to its Oregon Beer Award-topping Fresh Hop Pioneer ESB tonight, a perfectly balanced English-style ale with a watermelon-like fruit kick from the fresh hops. Baerlic Brewing Company, 2235 SE 11th Ave. 4 pm. Free.
Saturday, September 9
BenFest
The seventh annual celebration of brewing community members named Ben is made more meaningful this year, following the sudden passing of brewer and beloved community member Ben Flerchinger in early 2017. As such, the taplist is more full of love than ever, with options from Breakside’s Ben Edmunds, Deschutes Ben Kehs, Gigantic’s Ben Love, and numerous other Bens that shouldn’t disappoint. Proceeds from the event will benefit Flerchinger’s memorial fund. Gigantic Brewing Company, 5224 SE 26th Ave. 1-8 pm. $30 for a tasting glass and 10 drink tickets.
N.W.I.P.A. Turns Five
Portland’s hop haven celebrates half a decade of successful pours with $3 drafts of the finest IPAs they can find, alongside a grill they promise to be filled with “proteins for everyone”. Bring a side, and they just might slide you first dibs on a few special bottles they’ll also have for sale. N.W.I.P.A., 6350 SE Foster Rd. 5 pm. Free.
Stormtoberfest!
All-day sausage pairings and four German-influenced beers hit the taps on N Mississippi this Saturday, in a celebration of harvest season that will be backed by live music for most of the afternoon. Stormbreaker Brewing, 832 N Beech St. 12-8 pm. Free.
Lompoc Oktoberfest & Hot Rack IPA Release
Lompoc launches two new seasonal beers–a classic Bavarian lager and a brand new IPA–alongside a slew of German food at Sidebar this Saturday, a celebration of the harvest that should sate the appetites of hopheads and lager lovers alike. Lompoc Brewing, 3901 North Williams Ave. 1-10 pm. Free.
Sunday, September 10
DIY Invitational
Growlers Hawthorne celebrates those who pedal their own wares at this special event for self-distributing breweries, dedicating all 30 of the pub’s beer taps–plus five cider and mead taps–to companies who make, sell, and deliver their own goods. Growlers Hawthorne, 3343 SE Hawthorne Blvd. 11 am-11 pm. Free.
