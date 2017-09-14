If a stein is your ideal drinking vessel and you prefer to measure your beer intake in liters, this is the week for you, as numerous Portland locations show off some of the finest German-style (and actually German) ales and lagers around. Our advice is to split your time between Oktoberfests and bottle shops, as many of the area's best spots will simultaneously pour exceptional and hard-to-find pints this week.
Thursday, September 14
Cascade/Brewery Terreux Collaboration Party
Two of the West Coast’s most lauded sour breweries pair their skills tonight with the release of One Way or Another, a blend of sour tripels aged in oak wine barrels for up to 16 months with regional ingredients including Oregon’s marionberry and Southern California’s meyer lemon. Belmont Station, 4500 SE Stark St. 5 pm. Free.
The Dankening: Part Two
Upcoming Portland transplant Modern Times preps the hop-loving hometown crowd for their 2018 takeover of The Commons’ space with a slew of their acclaimed IPAs, each of which showcases a unique and potent hop blend. N.W.I.P.A., 6350 SE Foster Rd. 6 pm. Free.
Friday, September 15
Stammtisch 2017 Oktoberfest
Starting Friday, Stammtisch will shut down the street and turn the German beer bar into a whole block full of sausage and picnic tables and dirndls. The best German beer in Portland Oktoberfest will be here. We’re told there will also be face painting, as there was in more Teutonic times. Stammtisch, 401 NE 28th Ave. 3 pm September 15-17. Free.
Mongtoberfest!
Four German-style beers from Oregon coalesce with four of the real imported deal in a harvest season celebration that will also include various games and prizes, and the likely appearance of clear glass boots. The BeerMongers, 1125 SE Division St. 5 pm. Free.
Saturday, September 16
Natian Brewery Grand Opening and 8 Year Anniversary
An all day happy hour, ice cream stout floats, and “select beers unavailable anywhere else in the world” will greet the first patrons of Natian Brewery’s new taproom. After eight years in business, it’s about time the place opened up a tasting location for the many curious and thirsty onlookers who have seen the brewery’s sign in the window of its Burnside location for nearly a decade. Natian Brewery, 1306 E Burnside St. 12 pm. Free.
Kennedy School Oktoberfest
McMenamins celebrates the harvest with a music-filled Oktoberfest event, pouring glasses full of its many house-made beers (and a few special guest taps), and pairing them with a selection of brats and pretzels worthy of the Fatherland. McMenamin’s Kennedy School, 430 N Killingsworth St. 12 pm. $17 for a glass and 10 tokens.
Sunday, September 17
Back 2 School Bottle Sale
The Upper Lip will clear some space in its cellar by offering patrons a selection of rare beers dating back to 2009 to take home, as well as tapping five rare kegs that include a 2013 batch of Russian River Supplication and the ever-amazing Block 15 Dab Lab: Juice Joint. The Upper Lip, 720 SW Ankeny. 12 pm. Free.
