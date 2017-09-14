Oaks Park fake Oktoberfest runs Friday-Sunday, September 22-24 at Oaks Park, 7805 SE Oaks Park Way, oaksoktoberfest.com. Actual German Oktoberfests rules may not apply, because Americans are always drinking wrong. Admission to Oktoberfest is $4-$6 when it should always be free, and it is only three days, which is hardly enough time to drink.



Stammtisch fake Oktoberfest is Friday-Sunday, Sept. 15-17, at Stammtisch, 401 NE 28th Ave. It is free like all Oktoberfests should be, but is only a laughable three days long of drinking and only 4 of their 10 "Oktoberfest" biers are from München. The others are from ridiculous Baviarian Kleinstädte like Bamberg and Andechs and Freising whose Oktoberfests don't matter. And there is a smoky bier from Stuttgart in Schwaben. So ridiculous!



Mt. Angel fake Oktoberfest runs Thursday-Sunday Sept. 14-17 in the tiny Baviarian-looking town of Mount Angel, where some people might actually speak German sometimes and/or make sausage. But with the wonderful German lager they also serve a strange kind of bier called "pale ale" with so many hops, and everyone knows that after only four days you barely have enough bier in your system to be drunk, and a festival pass costs $30 when it should always be free.



Prost fake Oktoberfest is Friday-Sunday, Sept. 29-31 at Prost!, 4237 N Mississippi Ave, which is a ridiculous and confusing name for the bar because it's what we say all the time at bars. The Oktoberfest there is almost the same as the Oktoberfest at Stammtisch, because they are copy-Katzen.