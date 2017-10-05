Prost!
Thursday, October 5
Sour Power and the Funky Bunch
Nothing says fall like funk. Loyal Legion is filling over 20 of its taps with wilds and sours to kick off the fall, with heavyweights like de Garde, Little Beast, Logsdon, Pfriem and Cascade. And if that’s not enough for you, fuck it—Cascade Brewing’s barrel house is just a few blocks away, still on the heels of its 7th anniversary party. Loyal Legion, 710 SE 6th Ave. All Day. Free.
Friday, October 6
National Barrel Aged Beer Day
Four barrel-aged beers bless that taps at Fat Heads in celebration of this year’s National Barrel Aged Beer Day, an assortment of oaky ales that includes a cognac imperial stout, a whiskey-infused Belgian, and a sherry cask-aged American barleywine. Drink as much as you want, but don’t stumble into an unassuming Pearl District tourist on your way out the door. Fat Head’s Portland, 131 NW 13th Ave. 11:30pm -12 am. Free.
Saturday, October 7
Peche Fest
Saraveza’s annual celebration of peach returns for year five this weekend, with 25+ beers and ciders that each serve as a vehicle for the outstanding pitted fruit. This year’s most exciting pours include longtime fan favorites like Upright’s Fantasia and Logsdon’s Peche n’ Brett, as well as enticing selections from Alesong, Block 15, Breakside, Crooked Stave, and Yachats — among many others. Saraveza, 1004 N Killingsworth St. 3-9 pm regular admission, 1 pm VIP admission. $15 for a glass and 4 drink tickets, $30 for VIP admission, plus a glass and 10 drink tickets.
Zoiglhaus Oktoberfest
The final Portland Oktoberfest is in Lents, with a big family-friendly event full of puppet shows and competitive yodeling. Entry is free, but they’ll sell half-liter commemorative beer steins good for discounts on all that German bier, plus an old-time German oompah band. Zoiglhaus Brewing Company, 5716 SE 92nd Ave. 2-10 pm. Free.
Comments