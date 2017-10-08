Oregon breweries again did very well in those awards, led by strong showings from Portland's Breakside, which won more medals than any other brewery in 2017. Breakside's three locations took home four medals. Breakside IPA also won Bronze in American IPA, whose 408 entries made it the largest category in any beer competition ever held. Breakside also took gold in the category 2014. This year's third-place finish makes it the only repeat medal winner in the American IPA category in the last five years.