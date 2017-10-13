Friday, October 13
Old Montavillian Release
Montavilla uses Friday the 13th as an excuse to tap a bourbon barrel-aged strong ale from 2016 called Old Montavillian, a nine percent ABV beer that will help you get nice and lubricated for the weekend. Montavilla Brew Works, 7805 SE Stark St. 3 pm. Free.
Wayfinder Tap Takeover
Inner Southeast Portland’s Wayfinder heads to outer Southeast’s beer bar/pool hall/take-in sushi restaurant this Friday, with a wide variety of German and contemporary American styles including what should be a delectable decocted Czech pilsner. Roscoe’s, 8105 SE Stark St. 5 pm. Free.
Saturday, October 14
Beer Pro/Am!
Pro brewers and cidermakers team with amateurs to make 32 one-off, crazy-ass dranks including a Great Notion grape hazy IPA, sake-barrel-aged beer by a Japanese brewer, and an open-fermented Hefeweizen from Upright. Taste all 32 beers and ciders for a mere $28 (or $55 for a VIP noon entrance.) District East, 2305 SE 9th Ave. 1-6 pm. $28, $55 for VIP noon entrance.
Kolsch Festival
Oregon brewers have gone nuts for crisp, slammable Kolsch. As summer’s last apparent grasp, we’re getting a festival devoted to 15 different takes on the stuff, whether Buoy, Zoiglhaus, Rosenstadt or Heater Allen. $18 nets an actual Köln-style Kölsch glass plus twelve tasters: In the Vaterland, Kölsch comes in small portions. Giant Jenga and a Dunk the Brewer booth will also be onhand. Zoiglhaus Brewing Company, 5716 SE 92nd Ave. 11 am. $18 for a glass and 12 tasters.
Saraveza's Ninth Anniversary
Packer bar and beer nerd haven Saraveza closes in on a decade in business this Saturday, offering patrons a wide assortment of house-favorite pours including Zoiglhaus’ 2017 GABF gold medal-winning pilsner, a keg of Russian River consecration from 2013, and Deschute’ 2014 imperial Black Butte Porter. Whatever you drink, come hungry for some cheese curds. Saraveza, 1004 North Killingsworth Street. 11 am. Free.
