Thursday, December 21
Darkest Day of the Year
Celebrate the winter solstice with a vertical of Deschutes’ acclaimed Abyss imperial stout at Portland’s favorite Wisconsin-themed beer bar. Vintages run from 2014-present. Saraveza, 1004 N Killingsworth St. 11 am-11 pm. $19 for four 5oz pours.
Momentary Lapse of Reason Can Release
Culmination offers cans of its latest batch of hazy IPA the very same day they’ve been filled, providing you some bright, fresh, fruit bombs to wave in the face of that annoying “beer nerd” cousin this holiday weekend. You know, the one who claims all the best hoppy beers are made in New England. Culmination Brewing Company, 2117 NE Oregon St. 4 pm. Free.
Ex Novo Kill The Sun Release
Ex Novo’s barrel-aged imperial stout will join three other special ales from the non-profit brewery at Imperial bottleshop’s Alberta St. location this Thursday, including an as-yet unnamed NEIPA. Imperial Bottle Shop & Taproom, 2006 NE Alberta St. 5 pm. Free, $10 for a tasting flight of all four.
Friday, December 22
Reverend Nat’s Holiday Warm-Up
A night of “refreshingly low-proof” coctails awaits patrons of Reverend Nat’s cidery this evening, with special cider-made takes on the old fashioned, gin and tonic, and hot toddy, among others. There’s even a shot-and-a-cider boilermaker for those in a hurry. Reverend Nat’s Hard Cider, 1813 NE 2nd Ave. 4-11 pm. Free.
NW Cider Brokers’ Festivus
Dress as your favorite Seinfeld character and get $1 off pints at this Festivus celebration, which sees pours from Carlton Ciderworks, Bauman’s Cider, and Baird & Dewar. Buy something repped by the NW Cider Brokers and do a little good: With every purchase of a Brokers brand, the company will donate a little cash to the Human Fund. Imperial Bottle Shop & Taproom, 2006 NE Alberta St. 5 pm. Free.
Saturday, December 23
Christmas Eve Eve: Night of the Barrel-Aged Beers
Southeast Portland’s beer nerd haven celebrates the night before the night before Christmas with a slew of special barrel-aged beers, providing you the actual day before the holiday to nurse a nagging dark beer hangover, should it come to that. The BeerMongers, 1125 SE Division St. 3 pm-12 am. Free.
