Thursday, January 11
Urban Family Tasting
Seattle’s acclaimed Urban Family Brewing brings its innovative yeast-driven ales south for an evening, as McMenamin’s 23rd Ave Bottle Shop pours a six-beer taster tray of various special selections. McMenamin’s 23rd Ave Bottle Shop, 2290 NW Thurman St. 6 pm. Free.
Mother Earth Presents: New Year Brews
Mother Earth Brewing brings multiple strong barrel-aged beers to N Williams Ave tonight, with special pours that include russian imperial and peanut butter stouts, and an imperial brown ale. We’re also told a man named Doug will have coasters and stickers that, “Will end up of the floor of your car.” Tin Bucket, 3520 N Williams Ave. 5 pm. Free.
Friday, January 12
Breakside Tea Time Pale Ale Release
Breakside partners with Townsend’s Tea Company and Thomas & Sons Distillery to create a new batch of an old pub ale—an English golden ale aged on earl grey tea. Lightly bitter and with an extremely floral tea and citrus character, this batch should be even better than the first. Lightning Will Bar & Grill, 305 NW 21st Ave. 8 pm. Free.
Culmination Peche Is Back
Oregon’s most undersung brewery continues its streak of terrific releases with a tapping of its tasty peach sour. A fruity blonde ale with deep wells of pit and oak, this funky release should go quickly. Those looking to nab some for their cellar should get there early—there will be a limited supply available. Culmination Brewing Company, 2117 NE Oregon St. 12-10 pm. Free.
Saturday, January 13
Ben’s Second Anniversary Bash
It’s well worth the trip into the great Northern beyond this weekend to attend the second anniversary at Ben’s Bottle Shop in Vancouver. The excellent suburban bar will features some fantastic beers at it blows out its own candles, including a collaboration batch between it and Barrel Mountain, and pours of Dwinell Gose with four handmade syrups. Ben’s Bottle Shop, 8052 E Mill Plain Blvd, Vancouver, WA. 12 pm-12 am. Free.
