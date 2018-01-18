Thursday, January 18
Royale and 54/40 Collaboration Release
North Portland’s Royale Brewing paired up with Washougal’s 54/40 for a special new Belgian IPA. A collaboration called DumbThumb, it should offer a nice hoppy bitterness and aroma to go with a fruity yeast character. Loyal Legion, 710 SE 6th Ave. 5 pm. Free.
Friday, January 19
Breweries In the Gorge Takeover
All weekend through Sunday, The Civic Taproom’s taps will be home to beers from 11 breweries up the Gorge, whether stalwarts like Pfriem and Logsdon and Double Mountain or lesser-known spots like Dwinell Country Ales, Freebridge and Sedition. The Pfriem will be the citrus zest, while Double Mountain is letting you try their cider. Civic Taproom, 621 SW 19th Ave. 12 pm-12 am January 19-January 21.
Gin Barrel Phaedrus
Culmination will tap a special oaked batch of its flagship IPA, part of which is fresh, the other part that’s been aged in Aviation gin barrels for three months. Given the brand’s history of excellent wood-aged beer, we have no reason to believe this one won’t be as delightful as it sounds. Culmination Brewing Company, 2117 NE Oregon St. 12 pm.
Phuket, Let’s Drink!
Tin Bucket taps four special beers via Gigantic Brewing, including a bourbon barrel-aged barleywine and imperial stout, and two versions of a barrel-aged saison collaboration with Jolly Pumpkin Artisan Ales called Phuket, one brewed here, one brewed there. Tin Bucket, 3520 N Williams Ave. 5 pm. Free.
Buoy Beer at Roscoe’s
Six hard-to-find batches from Astoria’s excellent Buoy Beer Co. make the trip over the coast range and to Montavilla’s best beer hall for the evening. The brewery’s always-awesome Czech pilsner joins a cranberry gose and two IPAs (one session), as well as a dubbel and doppelbock—for those looking for a higher ABV start to their weekend. Roscoe’s, 8105 SE Stark St. 5 pm. Free.
Saturday, January 20
Bailey’s Cellarfest
For the 9th year now, Bailey’s will open up its cellars and pour out a crazy mess of aged beer—including 10-year-old barleywine from Alaskan, 9-year-old barleywine from Deschutes, Russian River Supplication and Great Divide Chocolate Oak Aged Yeti. Expect lots of booze and caramel smoothness, like in those commercials that used to air late at night on channel 12. Bailey’s Taproom, 213 SW Broadway. 12 pm. Free.
Bridgetown Turns Nine
Excellent regional pours like Block 15’s Framboise White, Fremont Brewing’s coffee and bourbon-barrel imperial stout, and a double dry-hopped version of Great Notion’s Ripe IPA are just some of the excellent beers to bless the taps at Bridgetown Beerhouse this Saturday, a perfect tribute to the bar’s nine years in business. Bridgetown Beerhouse, 915 N Shaver St. 12-11 pm.
Comments