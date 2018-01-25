Thursday, January 25
Block 15 x 15
Through Saturday, Loyal Legion will be tapping a honking 15 beers by one of the best breweries in the state—including DAB Lab Hop Hash, Love Potion #9 choco-raspberry stout, and the ever-popular Sticky Hands. Show up early on the weekend, though. Block 15 beers tend to disappear. MK. Loyal Legion, 710 SE 6th Ave. Through Sunday.
Friday, January 26
Salted Caramel Stout Release Party
Breakside’s popular Salt & Straw collaboration returns to taps this week, bringing fans of the round dark ale much needed respite from cold and rainy weather. Made with specially made caramel and a pinch of sea salt, this is a delicately balanced ale that pre-dates many of today’s cloying monstrosities, offering a full-bodied roast, and leaning on the salt to invite you back for more. PH. N.W.I.P.A., 6350 SE Foster Rd. 6 pm.
Saturday, January 27
NW Coffee Beer Invitational 2018
The contest for the best combination of caffeine-laden bean and alcohol-laced beer continues this year, as twenty brewers and cider makers combine two of their favorite beverages for bragging rights and jitter-inducing bliss. PH. Goose Hollow Inn, 1927 SW Jefferson St. 12 pm $20.
Tualatin Winter Brewfest
Over twenty breweries, cideries, and wineries coalesce at the first ever Tualatin Winter Brewfest, with seasonal selections that range from Ecliptic’s winter ale to Bouy’s tangy cranberry gose. A fundraiser for Tualatin High School’s athletic, art, and music programs, the family friendly event will be kicked off by performances from the school’s jazz band. PH. Stickmen Brewing Company (Tualatin Beer Hall), 19475 SW 118th, Tualatin. 12 pm. $20 advance ticket, $25 day of. Minors attend free.
Fieldwork Brewing Night!
California’s fast-expanding experimental firebrand takes a trip north to the nerd’s den, bringing with it a series of its compelling one-off beers that we hope includes something like Father of the Wolf — a peat-smoked imperial stout from 2017 that was aged on real leather. PH. The Beermongers, 1125 SE Division St.. 6 pm. Free.
Sunday, January 28
Rev. Nat’s Rare Bottle Day
Rev. Nat’s Rare Bottle Sale When Nat West opens up his cider cellars, shit gets weird. Along with taster trays, including a cider with an entire rhubarb pie inside it, expect bottles of cold-fermented Kingston Black, vintage fermented-pineapple tepache, wine-barrel ciders, lacto ciders and stuff you’ve never even heard of. MK. Reverend Nat’s Cidery & Public Taproom, 1813 NE 2nd Ave. 11 am. Free.
Tuesday, January 30
Engine House No. 9 at Bailey’s Beloved Tacoma brand Engine House No. 9 will put the finest wild ales on notice in the heart of downtown, pouring ales like its Duel Wild, a sour beer brewed with raspberries and bing cherries, and more off-the wall blends like Sno-Cru—a funky brett beer that contains Belgian dubbel, trippel, and imperial stout. PH. Bailey’s Taproom, 213 SW Broadway. 5 pm. Free.
Comments