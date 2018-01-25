A bunch of special beers make appearances around Portland this week—whether local or imported from the great beyond. Start your weekend right with a special blend of coffee and beer at the Goose Hollow Inn before moving on to taste ales from Corvallis and California, and don’t forget to stop by Reverend Nat’s for a special bottle to close out your weekend. Fans of the funk are also encouraged to check out Bailey’s Taproom on Tuesday, when one of the Northwest’s most interesting new breweries, Engine House No. 9, will take over the taps.