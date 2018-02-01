Thursday, February 1
Sportin’ Wood Beer Festival
Thirty taps of barrel aged beer descend at Lardo, joined by a special barbecue meal, and commemorative snifters that say, “Sportin’ Wood” on them. There’s no entry fee to this one, so it’s your choice whether you want to tap into your wallet for that glass. PH. Lardo PDX, 1212 SE Hawthorne Blvd. 5 pm. Free.
Groundhog Day: Fremont Barrel Aged Night
Regardless of whether or not an oversized rodent sees its shadow back east, Tin Bucket will be tapping numerous tasty barrel-aged ales from Seattle’s Fremont Brewing. The list is vast, and includes every single barrel-aged keg they received from them in 2017. Tin Bucket, 3520 N Williams Ave. 5 pm. Free.
Reverend Nat’s New Moon Mandarin Release
Reverend Nat’s will bring the first keg of its newest seasonal cider, New Moon Mandarin, to the Portland Cider House this Thursday. Heirloom apples join champagne yeast, citrus zest, and a special spice blend in the fresh release, forming a mimosa-like cider that should prove dangerously session-able. PH. Portland Cider House, 3638 SE Hawthorne Blvd. 7 pm. Free.
Saturday, February 3
Stormbreaker’s 4th Anniversary
Stormbreaker celebrates four years in business on Mississippi avenue with numerous specials, raffles, and the opportunity to throw an axe in public. They also claim that there will be other, “special surprises,” which may include rare kegs or special new beers. Regardless what they end up being, we recommend throwing that axe before you take a deep dive through the tasting menu. PH. Stormbreaker Brewing, 832 N Beech St. 11 am. Free.
Tuesday, February 6
Gigantic Oyster Social
Tournant and Gigantic Brewing team up for a throwback oyster social that includes the debut of the brewery’s Nevørmind Oyster Stout on nitro in addition to a heinous amount of freshly-shucked shellfish. Oysters will run $3 each, $15/6 and $30 for a dozen. PH. Gigantic Brewing Company, 5224 SE 26th Ave. 4:30 pm. Free.
