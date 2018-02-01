The steady flow of barrel-aged ales continues this week, providing at least one positive sensory experience to pair with grey days and cool nights. But even if you’re not hunting for the latest oak-kissed creations, there are a few special new flavors to sample this week. Whether you’re chasing a pint of Reverend Nat’s new mimosa-inspired seasonal, a shellfish-aged stout, or just on the hunt for a place to drink and throw axes, Portland’s got you covered.