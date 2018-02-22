On February 15, a blind panel of eight beer nerds, beer-bar owners, beer industry experts and one cider maker picked the top 10 IPAs made in Portland. All beer was delivered or picked up from the brewery within two days of the tasting. We might have picked the top 10, but the beer drinkers of Portland pick the best. At 1 pm on Saturday, February 24—at the neutral ground of Reverend Nat’s Hard Cider—we’ll tap the top 10 Portland-brewed IPAs available right now. Just as with our original panel of beer geeks, we’ll tap them blind. The beers will be labeled only with the numbers 1 through 10, and your votes will determine the order of the top 10 beers in Portland. The results will be revealed in the February 28 issue of WW. MK. Reverend Nat’s Cidery & Public Taproom, 1813 NE 2nd Ave. 1 pm.