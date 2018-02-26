Loyal Legion

710 SE 6th Ave., 503-235-8272, loyallegionpdx.com.

Loyal Legion's 70 to 100 Oregon taps (there are 100, but not all are always in use) make it a killer place for a tap takeover, and they've got the connections to score rare beers that don't get drunk as fast as they do at the nerdier beer bars. But if you have a budget, avoid the sampler tray. Servers have to walk a seeming mile between taps to put one together, and it shows up in the price: You might pay $3 for a 4.5-ounce sample of a pint that costs $6.