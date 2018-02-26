Captured Beer Bus

113 SE 28th Ave., 509-954-2136, capturedbeerbus.com.

In one of Portland's best food hoods, this is not only one of the best cart pod beer lists in town, it's the best beer bar for over a mile in every direction. The nine fast-rotating selections include off-track but often spot-on decisions like Rosenstadt's excellent Vienna Lager, an 11-percent barleywine from Fearless and Upright's Supercool IPA. Tack on a fire pit, a roof, live music and some Korean fried chicken from one of the lot's carts, and it's one of the best beer porches in Portland.