The Abbey

716 NW 21st Ave., 1650 NW 23rd Ave., theabbeybar.com.

The Abbey has two locations perplexingly close to one another: The original one on 21st has a hard focus on Belgian beers, while the one in Slabtown ranges freely among Germans and Danes and local versions of Euro-brew—and is very likely to have weird new-school Euro-beers in styles you've never seen in your life. If you're confused by the coolers, they're grouped and kept not by style but ideal beer temp.