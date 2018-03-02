Whether you’re a fan of bold hoppy ales, experimental collaborations, or thick dark ales, there are plenty of exciting beers to fill your bellies with this weekend. At the top of the list is SheBrew, and exciting collaborative beer festival that showcases some of the area’s finest female brewers — seasoned pro and aspiring amateurs alike. After that, be sure to check out Triple IPA fest, a 10 tap showcase that offers a bold, resinous release from the stress of the work week.