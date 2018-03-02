Friday, March 2
SheBrew Beer Festival
SheBrew is a brewfest devoted to burying the default picture of the bearded dude brewer. All beers poured at the fest will be poured by women brewers—10 homebrewers, plus 20 pro brewers from Breakside, 10 Barrel, Widmer and elsewhere. The winner of the homebrew competition makes a beer at Breakside with brewer Natalie Baldwin. MK. Buckman Coffee Factory, 1105 SE Main St 970-5497, Portland OR. 12:00 pm $20. $20 for a glass and 10 tasters.
Black Out Beer Fest
For lovers of the dark arts, Lompoc’s playing host to 20 stouts, porters, coffee beers and black IPAs from all over the Northwest, whether Breakside, Zoiglhaus, Pfriem or Buoy—plus one Dutch beer from Oproer. Nurse your Saturday hangover at Lompoc’s all-city chowder challenge. MK. Lompoc Fifth Quadrant, 3901 N Williams Ave. 4 pm $20. $20 for a glass and eight tasters. In the Sidebar.
Saturday, March 3
Triple I.P.A.Fest!
Ten boozy, sticky, bitter triple IPAs takeover the taps at N.W.I.P.A., providing intrepid drinkers that chance to compare the freshest, boldest hop bombs from their favorite regional creators. Breakside, Aslan, Georgetown, pFriem, and Riverbend are among the heaviest of the heavyweights, and the bar will also feature a special collab with recent IPA tasting standouts Culmination and Ruse. Snacks will be provided, but we recommend you attend on a full belly. N.W.I.P.A., 6350 SE Foster Rd. 2 pm. Free.
Sunday, March 3
Wayfinder Beer Day & Portland Timbers Opening Night
One of Portland’s finest German-style breweries takes over the taps at SE Portland’s beer nerd haven, pouring crisp, sessionable styles alongside the Portland Timbers’ first match of the season against the LA Galaxy. PH. The Beermongers, 1125 SE Division St.. 5 pm. Free.
Comments