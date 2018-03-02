Charlie Van Meter bounced around a few well-known outposts in the Northwest before becoming founding brewer at Bitter Monk pub owner David Sanguinetti's new clean-cut production facility in McMinnville in summer 2017. Allegory took over a former charcuterie factory in an industrial park, and made it homey with a pleasant, umbrella-shaded outdoor fire pit and a simple concrete bar. We tasted a wide variety of solid beers on our visit, from crisp lagers to hazy hop bombs and fruity Belgians, each with an interesting spin on a classic style. That said, the real secret to the future success of this seven-barrel endeavor will most likely come from a large, LED-lit barrel room, which houses cooperage purchased from the now-shuttered Commons.