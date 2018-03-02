777 NE 4th St., McMinnville, 503-437-9477. 3-8 pm Friday, noon-8 pm Saturday, noon-5 pm Sunday, closed Monday-Thursday.
Charlie Van Meter bounced around a few well-known outposts in the Northwest before becoming founding brewer at Bitter Monk pub owner David Sanguinetti's new clean-cut production facility in McMinnville in summer 2017. Allegory took over a former charcuterie factory in an industrial park, and made it homey with a pleasant, umbrella-shaded outdoor fire pit and a simple concrete bar. We tasted a wide variety of solid beers on our visit, from crisp lagers to hazy hop bombs and fruity Belgians, each with an interesting spin on a classic style. That said, the real secret to the future success of this seven-barrel endeavor will most likely come from a large, LED-lit barrel room, which houses cooperage purchased from the now-shuttered Commons.
Nearby: You're in wine country now. And to understand why 40-year-old Nick's Italian Café (521 NE 3rd St., McMinnville, 503-434-4471, nicksitaliancafe.com) is a Beard-awarded classic, enter a green-trimmed door at the end of a back alley behind the McMenamins to eat pizza, pasta and pork sausage with old men in a cushy-boothed pool hall that's the valley's best wine hang.
