Terminal Gravity served me the best burger I've ever had at a brewery. This 20-year-old operation has ties to an Oregon ranch that raises Corriente cattle, descended from cows brought to the Americas by the Spanish in the late 1400s. That gives the burger an extra-beefy character that's almost a little gamey, a quality accentuated by a little blue cheese and grilled onions. And there's even more to love at Terminal Gravity, which has its tasting room inside a little yellow cottage on the outskirts of Enterprise. That starts with the state's first hophead-approved IPA, which has been revived after new ownership took over in 2015. But it doesn't end there. Terminal Gravity also has a nice lineup of pub beers. On my recent visit, this included a smooth, brown Kentucky Common, a throwback style of dark cream ale popular in the whiskey-soaked Louisville, Ky., area between the Civil War and Prohibition.