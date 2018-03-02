Bier One

424 SW Coast Highway, Newport, 541-265-4630. Noon-11 pm Monday-Saturday, noon-9 pm Sunday.

Craft beer has long been prominent in Newport, but until recently there wasn't a great beer bar. Bier One changes that—Newport now has the best taproom on the coast, and one of the best anywhere in the state. This large, warehouse-y space pours an array of contract-brewed sour saisons, stouts and wits listed on the chalkboards hung against the walk-in cooler. The crowd is chatty, and the spacious side room has billiards. Because of all that, and its location on the outskirts of the Nye Beach neighborhood—which has quickly supplanted the faded harbor area— it's become a hotspot in town, and you should expect to encounter of the city's hip young people. Predictably, not all the locals love this, as you can see from hilarious online reviews like: "This bar used to [sic] be Electric Beach back in the '80s. It is now a snobby bar for the elitist crowd [sic] at [National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration] out in South Beach. It is pretty expensive and if you aren't a scientist… they will never fully welcome you." Oh, Newport: Never change. MARTIN CIZMAR.