Nearby: One block west of Reach Break, partake in the oddly civilized ritual of a locally made absinthe poured in appropriate glassware at Pilot House Distilling (1270 Duane St., 503-884-7175, pilothousedistilling.com). Owner, distiller and barman Larry Cary always seems to have a new experiment in the works, and his esoteric booze catalog already includes a floral Painted Lady gin, a savory aquavit made with porcini mushrooms, a "Northwest-style" agave spirit and a seriously good house Bloody Mary. Those Bloody Marys became so popular, in fact, that Cary decided to can them up and sell them in stores across the state. Last June, his Bloody Knuckles "Astoria Mary" tallboys became the first pre-mixed, canned cocktails ever sold in the state of Oregon.