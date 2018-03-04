Not content to coast on the beachfront vibes of its original Pacific City location, Pelican recently opened another location in touristy Cannon Beach. The result is a sprawling, arc-like structure with tall ceilings transected by wooden beams so massive and sturdy that it may actually help the place survive the impending tsunami its flagship stout is named for. Go for that or the Kiwanda Cream Ale, still by far the most popular (and consistently fresh) beer in Pelican's expansive lineup. Consumer demand has forced this 21-year-old brewery to try its hand at IPAs, with varying degrees of success. Beak Breaker Double IPA will satisfy those seeking an explosively piney brew, but you're better off exploring the more ephemeral malt-heavy side of Pelican's menu, where you'll find an Irish-style red ale and a Mexican chocolate stout. As with other Pelican locations, the food features elevated pub grub with focus on seafood—think cioppino or a pound of local steamers steamed in cream ale. This location has its own 10-barrel system, and many of the beers here are made by Coren Tradd. Both Tradd and Pacific City-based brewmaster Derron Welch have chops when it comes to barrel aging. On the way out, grab the Queen of Hearts, a saison aged in gin barrels from Ransom Distilling, from the to-go fridge. Yes, it's legal to put down a blanket and pop it open on the beach.