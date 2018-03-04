1371 S Hemlock St., Cannon Beach, 503-908-3377, pelicanbrewing.com. 11 am-10 pm Sunday-Thursday, 11 am-11 pm Friday-Saturday.
Not content to coast on the beachfront vibes of its original Pacific City location, Pelican recently opened another location in touristy Cannon Beach. The result is a sprawling, arc-like structure with tall ceilings transected by wooden beams so massive and sturdy that it may actually help the place survive the impending tsunami its flagship stout is named for. Go for that or the Kiwanda Cream Ale, still by far the most popular (and consistently fresh) beer in Pelican's expansive lineup. Consumer demand has forced this 21-year-old brewery to try its hand at IPAs, with varying degrees of success. Beak Breaker Double IPA will satisfy those seeking an explosively piney brew, but you're better off exploring the more ephemeral malt-heavy side of Pelican's menu, where you'll find an Irish-style red ale and a Mexican chocolate stout. As with other Pelican locations, the food features elevated pub grub with focus on seafood—think cioppino or a pound of local steamers steamed in cream ale. This location has its own 10-barrel system, and many of the beers here are made by Coren Tradd. Both Tradd and Pacific City-based brewmaster Derron Welch have chops when it comes to barrel aging. On the way out, grab the Queen of Hearts, a saison aged in gin barrels from Ransom Distilling, from the to-go fridge. Yes, it's legal to put down a blanket and pop it open on the beach.
Nearby: If the salty dog in you bristles at the idea of spending almost $18 on fish and chips in an opulent, naturally lit brewpub like Pelican, head about a mile north to Bill's Tavern & Brewhouse (188 N Hemlock St., 503-436-2202). Not much has changed at Bill's since it won two medals at the 1999 Great American Beer Festival. It's not on the menu, but a 3-piece meal of halibut and golden-brown steak fries is just $13.50, which is a steal considering it's in Cannon Beach. Wash it down with either a Blackberry Beauty or the banana-tinged weissbier.
