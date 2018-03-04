Maybe it's an oversight or maybe it's a way of preserving the good life by keeping the tourists at bay, but GoodLife's Bierhall taproom is totally unmarked from the street. To get in, walk around to the back side of the brewery to the welcoming pub. Sit at the bar for a view through the windows into the brewery, and note BackDrop Distilling, an operation cordoned off in its own little space. The flagship is Descender IPA, but you'll find some interesting small-batch stuff here, such as a collaboration in which GoodLife's Dortmunder lager was cold-conditioned for two months and then inoculated with Ale Apothecary's house yeasts inside Sokol Blosser pinot noir barrels, where it was left to condition for another 18 months.