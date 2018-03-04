Worthy Brewing is out on Bend's newly developed east side, amidst shopping centers and newly built condos. You'll know you've arrived when you spot the three-story turret that houses a professional-grade 16-inch reflecting Ritchey-Chrétien telescope that peers out at the cosmos from a retracting roof. This is the "Hopservatory," the world's only in-brewery observatory, which is open to the public from Thursday to Sunday night when the skies are clear. You're welcome to climb up the winding staircase on the side of the turret and stargaze with a beer in hand. The brewery itself is a crowd-pleaser. There's a wall dedicated to late Oregon author Ken Kesey and One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest. There's a solid selection of beers, including two canned year-round beers, a classic West Coast IPA and an easy-drinking Kölsch, which you can find all over Portland. You'll also find one-offs from a five-barrel pilot brewery.