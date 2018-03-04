Sitting just six miles north of the California state line in the far southwestern corner of the state, Brookings is in a "banana belt" that's warmer and brighter than the rest of the Oregon Coast. If you're visiting, it's probably to admire the towering redwoods and stunning rock formations along this stretch of coast. But make time for a stop at Chetco's sparse, sunny taproom in a former RadioShack. Despite some Stumptown-themed decor, Chetco's beer very rarely shows up in Portland. That's a shame, because their offerings are roundly impressive, including hoppy beers that tend toward resinous, and light but roasty stouts. If you see the Block & Tackle Imperial Stout on tap, order it—the beer won silver at the World Beer Cup a few years back.