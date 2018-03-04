The century-old brick building that houses Climate City Brewing is no stranger to scandal. In its early days as Grants Pass Brewery, bootleggers used its basement tunnel to keep beer flowing during Prohibition. More recently, a former manager was sentenced this year to prison for stealing thousands from the pub. And more than one server has been spooked by a ghost that seems to have run of the place late at night. But all of this might be a good example of how a few scars can add a dash of personality, which was abundant in the 14 house beers during a recent visit. Brewmaster and Bend native Acacia Cooper, who landed the position in 2016 following her first professional gig as a brewer at California's Anderson Valley Brewing, came to Climate City with the goal of diversifying the lineup. Consider the taps transformed. The brewery went from an array of five basic styles to a rainbow of flavors. Notes of lemongrass pop in the Citradora Strong Ale thanks to a verbena tea added to the batch. No Stout About It smells like a caramel macchiato and goes down just as smoothly. Choosing where to sit and order a beer can be tricky in the deceptively large space defined by aged brick and dark wooden beams. Want to take in that ideal climate the city is always boasting about? Head to the creekside patio with seating under string lights and sprawling tree branches.