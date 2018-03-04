From the moment you walk through the front door, everything at pFriem Family Brewers' bright, waterfront pub in Hood River seems perfect—including the patrons. Whether you're coated in dirt from a nearby trailhead or cozied up around the outdoor fire pit in your crisp Patagonia best, the big, concrete-lined outpost with modern woodsy furniture and round decorative light fixtures has an uncanny ability to make everyone in and around it seem like an extra in a Zooey Deschanel movie. Owner-brewer Josh Pfriem and his team pore over each of the 20 taps, with always-impressive options that range from the cleanest, brightest Pilsner in the Northwest to a dark and complex Belgian Strong Dark, which was our 2014 Beer of the Year. Pair a pint with a rotating seasonal food menu that also ranks among the most delicious of any brewing establishment—seriously, where else can you find delicate saffron cream mussels and fries at a brewery?—and you'll understand why so many claim this is the finest brewpub anywhere.