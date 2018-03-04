Set on the former site of Fort Astoria, the birthplace of Oregon, Fort George is unapologetically expansionist. Since its founding in 2007, the brewery has swollen to fill two stories, an entire city block and over 60,000 barrels of beer a year—making it the 10th biggest brewery in the state—without any compromise in quality. From a first floor serving up excellent burger plates and fish and chips, you can ascend spiral steps preserved from the landmark Astoria Column to an upper deck that serves truly killer brewery pizza. Meanwhile, Fort George is building a distribution hub in nearby Warrenton, and by press time it will have finished construction on a two-story patio whose bottom floor is both heated and covered—just in time for its massive Festival of Dark Arts brimming with beers, like a perilously rich, 12-percent-alcohol Matryoshka Imperial Stout. But though Fort George is rightly known for stouts, like its roasty Cavatica flagship, lately the hoppy and sour beers have us excited, especially the brewery's annual 3-Way collaboration IPA and a fresh-hop IPA that was one of the best in Oregon last year. For the truly rare and special beers, slip through a door on the brewing floor to the bare-bones Lovell Taproom to find inventive surprises, like a spruce-tip Spruce Budd or a Shady Grove wine-barrel aged saison and cider blend.