50 SW Division St., Bend, 541-385- 3333, cruxfermentation.com. 4-9 pm Monday, 11:30 am-9 pm Tuesday-Thursday, 11:30 am-10 pm, Friday-Saturday 11:30 am-9 pm Sunday.
Deschutes Brewing has been home to some damn good brewers, and a few, like former brewmaster Larry Sidor, have gone on to hang out their own shingles. Crux, housed in a former transmission shop, has turned into one of Bend's most popular industrial-chic brewery-taprooms, making it a bit of a challenge to find a spot on busy evenings. Admire the shiny brewhouse and tanks through the windows, enjoy something tasty from the highly beer-compatible pub menu (go for the Project Board if you're a fan of meat and cheese platters), and wash it down with a house brew. Crux is nothing if not versatile: The Banished series is for fans of barrel-aged stouts and sours, they have Half-Hitch IPA for the hopheads and a very good Pilsner for Bend's warm, sunny summer days.
Nearby: About a third of a mile to the west, Immersion Brewing (550 SW Industrial Way #185, Bend, 541-633-7821, imbrewing.com) features a decent beer lineup and a very good brewpub kitchen. Immersion is also right next door to Atlas Cider (550 SW Industrial Way, 541-633-7757, atlascider.com).
