Deschutes Brewing has been home to some damn good brewers, and a few, like former brewmaster Larry Sidor, have gone on to hang out their own shingles. Crux, housed in a former transmission shop, has turned into one of Bend's most popular industrial-chic brewery-taprooms, making it a bit of a challenge to find a spot on busy evenings. Admire the shiny brewhouse and tanks through the windows, enjoy something tasty from the highly beer-compatible pub menu (go for the Project Board if you're a fan of meat and cheese platters), and wash it down with a house brew. Crux is nothing if not versatile: The Banished series is for fans of barrel-aged stouts and sours, they have Half-Hitch IPA for the hopheads and a very good Pilsner for Bend's warm, sunny summer days.